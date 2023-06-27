Aussie boxer Garth Wood arrested for assaulting partner's ex 'up to 15 times'

Australian boxer and former Rugby player Garth Wood has found himself in hot water.

If the name is a familiar one, it's because he was in the spotlight for quite a long time. The son of former Rugby player Barry Wood, his son eventually became a professional himself. He played professional Rugby from 1997 to 2005, later opting to become a boxer.

Thanks to his name and star power, Wood quickly generated waves in boxing. The Australian built up a 10-1-1 professional record, leading into the biggest fight of his career. In December 2010, he faced Anthony Mundine, a mformer champion, and arguably the face of Australian boxing at the time.

Aus-Boxing.com @ausboxing #ThrowbackThursday — Garth Wood shocks the world by knocking out Anthony Mundine. Is this the biggest upset in Australian #boxing history? #ThrowbackThursday — Garth Wood shocks the world by knocking out Anthony Mundine. Is this the biggest upset in Australian #boxing history? 😲 https://t.co/O4IHTz7FB0

In the end, it wasn't even close. Garth Wood scored a knockout win over 'The Man'. Sadly, what was supposed to be a stepping-stone moment instead turned into the last major win of his career. He wound up losing a rematch to Mundine and went 2-3 in his next five fights before retiring in 2014.

Since then, Wood has been quiet, but he's now found himself in trouble. Earlier this week, he was arrested for assaulting his partner's ex at a family soccer event. According to a recent report from The Daily Mail, Wood punched and kicked the man upwards of 15 times.

What're the details of Garth Wood and his alleged attack?

Yesterday, Garth Wood attended his court hearing where the first details of his alleged attack were made public.

According to prosecutors, on Sunday, the former boxer allegedly attacked Jon Fenton during an interval during children's soccer matches. The man is Wood's former partner, and the incident reportedly began out of nowhere.

According to police at Monday's hearing, the former Rugby player punched the man unprovoked in front of children at the event. While Fenton attempted to defend himself, he was still punched and kicked upwards of 15 times.

Onlookers eventually offered aid, as Fenton later left the event in an ambulance. Wood was promptly arrested, and a protective order has been put in place. During Monday's court hearing, it was noted that the boxer was previously arrested for domestic violence, which was unlikely to help his case.

Nonetheless, Garth Wood's attorney pleaded with the court to wait for the facts, and not to judge his client due to his background. Currently, the next slated court date is July 3, when the former boxer will enter a plea.

