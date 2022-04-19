Nick Kyrgios headlines celebrity basketball game for Starlight Children's Foundation

Nick Kyrgios is renowned for his penchant for flashy tennis and exciting shots along with controversies on the court, but off the court, the combustible Australian is quite active in noble and charitable causes.

He will headline a star-studded basketball team comprising Australian sports, entertainment and politics' biggest names on April 24 in Sydney for the Starlight Children's Foundation.

Kyrgios, a self-professed basketball fan, will feature in the 2GB Breakfast show and television personality Ben Fordham's Team Fordham alongside the likes of actor Dan Ewing, television presenter Jo Healy and NRL legend Jamie Snoward. News Corp basketball journalist Matt Logue, NRL and boxing legend Anthony Mundine, hip hop artist L-Fresh The Lion and NBL legend Shane Heal comprise the other players.

Team Fordham will be up against NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet's Team Perrottet comrpising Nova 69 host Michael Wipfli, Channel 9 television presenter Belinda Russell and NRL great and SEN host Jimmy Smith. Brad Rosen (Kings great and media personality).

Studio 10 host Tristan McManus, 'Son of a Gun' Anthony Mundine Jr, Miss World 2020 Maria Thattil and NBL legend Steve Carfino are the other players on the team.

Nick Kyrgios has had a good start to the 2022 season

Nick Kyrgios has played just four tournmanets this season.

Nick Kyrgios has had a rather impressive start to his 2022 campaign thus far. Currently ranked 77th in the world, Kyrgios started his season at the Australian Open, where he lost to eventual finalist Daniil Medvedev in the second round in four sets.

The 26-year-old fared better at his next stop at Indian Wells. Kyrgios enjoyed three straight-set wins and a walkover against Jannik Sinner before losing to eventual finalist Rafael Nadal in three sets in the quarterfinals. Kyrgios also enjoyed three straight wins in Miami before he was stopped by Sinner in straight sets in the fourth round.

In his fourth appearance of the season in Houston, the Australian lost to eventual winner Reilly Opelka in the last four.

Starting the season ranked outside the top 100, Kyrgios has jumped over 50 places in the rankings to 77 in the world. The Australian is slated to play in the grasscourt season, with Kyrgios skipping claycourt this year as well aside from playing at Houston. His last appearance at the French Open was in 2017, where Kyrgios lost in the second round to Kevin Anderson.

