Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa added to UFC Jacksonville card in June

Former American football athlete Austen Lane is set to fight Justin 'Bad Man' Tafa at UFC Jacksonville on June 24, 2023. Ilia Topuria is set to put his 13-fight undefeated streak on the line in the main event of the card against UFC veteran Josh Emmett.

In his last professional fight, heavyweight mixed martial artist Austen Lane(12-3) secured a TKO victory at 4:34 in round one over Richard Jacobi in Dana White's Contender Series on September 21, 2022. Lane is on a six-fight win streak that extends back to September 2020, and would love to add to it on home turf.

Meanwhile, Austen's opponent 29 year-old heavywight Justin Tafa won his last fight via round one TKO against Parker Porter at UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski on February 11, 2023.

Justin Tafa will take on Austen Lane at #UFCJacksonville on June 24th. #UFCJacksonville #UFC #MMA

Ilia Topuria vs. Josh Emmett set to be the main event at UFC Jacksonville

The highly-anticipated fight between undefeated featherweight Ilia Topuria and UFC veteran Josh Emmett is set to be the main-event at UFC Jacksonville on June 24, 2023. Initially, the fight between the two renowned featherweight mixed-martial artists was set to headline the June 17 card, but since then it has been moved to the UFC Fight Night 227 event in Jacksonville.

Fighters Magazine @FightersMagz ¡Esto se prendió! Ilia Topuria vs Josh Emmett se enfrentarán en UFC Fight Night 227, el próximo 17 de junio. #MMA ¡Esto se prendió! Ilia Topuria vs Josh Emmett se enfrentarán en UFC Fight Night 227, el próximo 17 de junio. #UFC 🚨🔥 ¡Esto se prendió! Ilia Topuria vs Josh Emmett se enfrentarán en UFC Fight Night 227, el próximo 17 de junio. #UFC #MMA https://t.co/ZWBLupXUkr

Image Source: via Twitter

26-years-old rising talent Ilia Topuria is coming off a huge second-round submission win by Arm Triangle over Bryce Mitchell at UFC 282, extending his undefeated winning streak to 13-0.

The No.7-ranked featherweight would love a win over No.5-ranked Josh Emmett at UFC Jacksonville to extend his winning streak to 14 and climb up the featherweight rankings.

UFC veteran Josh Emmett, who has a professional record of 18-3, is coming off a huge loss against current No.3-ranked featherweight Yair Rodriguez via second-round submission in their interim UFC featherweight title fight at UFC 284. He would be keen to get back in the winning column while showcasing his excellence.

The fight at UFC Jacksonville is going to be huge for both fighters' title aspirations, which makes it even more attractive.

Poll : 0 votes