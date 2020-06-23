Austin Hubbard was sure that the fight with Max Rohskopf would not go to the judges

UFC Fight Night: Hubbard v Rohskopf

The Austin Hubbard and Max Rohskopf fight at UFC Vegas 3 has generated a lot of controversy in the MMA world. Many do feel that Max Rohskopf didn't do anything wrong by asking to quit, they do have a problem with the way his corner was encouraging him to continue.

In a recent statement justifying his actions, Robert Drysdale, the cornerman of Max Rohskopf for his fight against Austin Hubbard, said that he was doing things in his fighter's best interest. He said that Max Rohoskopf had won round 1 and if he could tune things up in round 3 he actually had a chance against Austin Hubbard.

"I felt he won the first round. I don’t see how he lost the first round. He definitely lost (the second) round. I think he thought he could’ve turned it in the third. Even if not in an exciting matter, he could have won a decision."

Austin Hubbard was sure he would finish the fight

However, Austin Hubbard had a very different opinion, He believed that he could have knocked Max out in the third round because he knew that he was broken. Austin Hubbard even said that in his mind the fight was never going to make it to the judges. He said

“I was ready to go out and finish him in the third round. I could tell he was broken. I felt like I was landing some good shots, some hard shots. In my mind, that fight was not going to make it to the end of the third. It’s fine that it stopped sooner than I thought it going to. I’ll take it.”

When asked had he ever felt something similar, Austin Hubbard denied it. He said that he didn't know what it was like to be in a position like that, however, he knew that his kicks were hurting Max.

“I never experienced that. I know I was hitting him clean. I can’t blame him. He’s a tough kid. He was taking them well. I could tell those were hurting him, though. The calf kicks, I was landing some hard head shots. I could tell he was a little cloudy. So I’m not surprised, and in my mind, I was finishing that fight for sure.”

Austin Hubbard was also asked if he would do something similar. He replied that he would never do something like that and added that people would have to stop him from going into a fight and not the other way round.

“I would never do that. They would have to stop me from going out there than me not wanting to go out there.”