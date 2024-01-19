“Authentic martial arts from the home of martial arts” – Chatri Sityodtong says difference between ONE and UFC lies in its ethos

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong believes his organization is the premiere destination for fans who love martial arts across the full spectrum of disciplines.

While the UFC remains fully fixated on MMA as a sport, ONE Championship not only features MMA, but also other pure martial arts disciplines such as Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling, to name a few.

And while MMA is no doubt an entertaining sport with all of its theatrics, ONE Championship’s focus on the true essence of martial arts competition has proven to be a breath of fresh air for fans. According to Sityodtong, this is what separates his organization from its biggest competitor.

Speaking to Sky Sports in a recent interview, Sityodtong explained the difference between ONE and the UFC.

Sityodtong said:

"The UFC's focused on MMA, we're focused on all martial arts, all the different disciplines. But the best of the best on the planet, whether it's striking, grappling, or mixed martial arts.”

He added:

"We focus on the ethos of martial arts. I'm a lifelong martial artist as the founder. I've been doing Muay Thai for almost 40 years and Brazilian jiu-jitsu for 14 years or so and I want to represent real, authentic martial arts from the home of martial arts here in Asia.”

Chatri Sityodtong: “We are the Olympics of martial arts”

Sityodtong went further to say that he believes ONE Championship is the topmost destination for fighters, as his organization features the absolute cream of the crop in all martial arts disciplines.

With a myriad of world champions across MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, submission grappling, and more, ONE Championship features an elite roster of talent that is certainly hard to match.

Sityodtong added:

"UFC and ONE arguably have the two best rosters on the planet, I obviously argue that our roster is better than UFC's, actually many martial arts experts would agree with me. But the real difference comes in the ethos."

He added:

"We are the Olympics of martial arts if you will."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates on ONE Championship.