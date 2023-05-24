Chatri Sityodtong believes ONE Championship’s entire roster is ‘the best on the planet’

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong would put his roster against any other combat sports organization in the world.

The Asia-based promotion delivered an unforgettable night of action on May 5 as ONE Championship made its long-awaited debut in the United States. Emanating from the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado, ONE Fight Night 10 highlighted the biggest and best names in all of combat sports, headlined by a ONE flyweight world title trilogy bout between reigning champion Demetrious Johnson and eight-time world titleholder Adriano Moraes.

As soon as the critically-acclaimed event came to a close, the ONE CEO was ready to do it all over again.

“Again, I can’t wait to showcase our entire striking roster,” Sityodtong said at the ONE Fight Night 10 post-fight press event. “Truly the best on the planet. Just like our grappling roster is the best on the planet, just like our MMA product is the best on the planet. I believe it.”

Making their mark on the evening were two of Thailand’s biggest stars. Fan favorite Stamp Fairtex scored her third-straight win inside the Circle, putting away budding contender Alyse Anderson with a brilliantly-timed liver kick knockout. Not to be outdone, ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon scored his own highlight-reel-worthy finish against Mexico’s Edgar Tabares in the co-main event of the evening.

Rounding out the event was the return of ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt and former ONE welterweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam who claimed their own individual jaw-dropping finishes in front of a rabid sold-out crowd.

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

