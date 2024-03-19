"Authenticity" - Conor McGregor reacts to Proper Twelve whiskey trumping Kendall Jenner, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Jordan and other celebrities' spirits

Conor McGregor's whiskey brand, Proper No. Twelve, was recently placed alongside a number of other celebrity-backed alcohol brands on a list, with the brands being ranked by search volume.

A list published on Instagram by media outlet Boardroom recently ranked alcohol brands backed by celebrities by search volume. Their findings revealed that McGregor's Proper No. Twelve had over 416,000 searches, placing it at number three on the list.

This put Proper No. Twelve and, by extension, McGregor, ahead of some A-list celebrities like Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and his tequila brand, Teremana Tequila, Kendall Jenner and her brand, 818 Tequila, and Michael Jordan's Cincoro Tequila.

The list also featured superstars like George Clooney, Bob Dylan, David Beckham, and Ryan Reynolds and their respective brands. Clooney's Casamigos ultimately came in at first place, with Jay-Z's Armand de Brignac Champagne coming second.

'The Notorious' took to Instagram and shared the list in a story post. He wrote:

"Irish man, Irish Whiskey. Authenticity."

Conor McGregor's Proper Twelve occupies the #3 spot on Boardroom's list

Since launching Proper No.Twelve back in 2018, the Irish superstar has since gone onto launch a stout brand, as well as a pub in his nation's capital of Dublin.

Conor McGregor shares post outlining the records he has broken in acting, boxing, and MMA

'The Notorious' has, for a long time, been seen as MMA's unrivaled superstar. Recently, however, he took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a post that outlined just how successful he has been in some of his other ventures.

In a post shared by The Mac Life and later reposted by the Irishman himself, 'The Notorious' was found to be the highest-paid debuting actor, the highest-paid debuting boxer, and the highest-paid fighter in UFC history.

The post read:

"Conor McGregor might be entering the acting world for the first time, but he’s doing it as the highest paid debuting actor, breaking records once again.. Just like he did in boxing.. Just like he did in Mixed Martial Arts."

While he has had mixed success in terms of his win-loss record, he remains one of the most financially successful pugilists of all time.