Award-winning Netflix show "The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition" to showcase Qatar

Season two of The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition will feature Qatar as the first of many activations in a recently announced partnership between Media City Qatar and ONE Championship’s parent company, Group ONE Holdings.

It was announced last week at the Qatar Economic Forum that the two parties signed a memorandum of agreement that aims to develop a strategic long-term partnership. Their collaboration also entails the production and development of a wide range of global content in Qatar across multiple media sectors.

It’s not surprising that The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition will be a key part of this. The show won awards for “Best Non-Scripted Entertainment” and “Best Adaptation of an Existing Format” at the Asian Academy Creative Awards last year.

Later, the show also reached an even greater audience on Netflix and trended on the global streaming platform shortly after launch.

While the first season of the show was filmed primarily in Singapore, the dynamic environment of Qatar will provide even more unique challenges for the show’s second season.

Meanwhile, by being featured on a show that is streamed in over 150 countries around the world, Qatar could attract more world-class media companies and talents to the country. That could bring to life Media City’s vision of making Qatar a global media hub.

The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition is calling on talents for Season two

Jessica Ramella outlasted 15 other competitors in the first season of The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition. Now, it’s almost time to crown the next protege to ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong as the show gears up for a second season.

Of course, there would be no show if there were no brave and passionate souls who are willing to step up for an opportunity of a lifetime. As such, Sityodtong called on people who believe they have what it takes to be his next protege.

With new partnerships and a huge global platform streaming partner, expect the second season of the show to be bolder and even more challenging.

