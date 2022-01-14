Ayaka Miura confidently predicts submission finish after intense staredown with Xiong Jing Nan

Ayaka Miura and Xiong Jing Nan shared an intense faceoff ahead of their championship bout at ONE: Heavy Hitters. Moments after the staredown, the Japanese fighter gave her prediction for how the fight will play out.

Miura is looking to become the first fighter to take the ONE women’s strawweight world title from Xiong, who will be defending the belt for the sixth time.

During the ceremonial weigh-in and faceoffs for the event, Miura gave her take on how the fight will go down. The No.4-ranked strawweight said:

“I believe that I am going to win this match by my signature submission, Ayaka Lock, tomorrow night. I will bring my belt back with me in Japan.”

The top three in the strawweight division have already been defeated by Xiong Jing Nan. The champion, soon after the faceoffs, was asked what would be next for her if she gets the win at ONE: Heavy Hitters. She replied:

“I actually have thought out my plan on this a long time ago. I not only want to be number one in women’s strawweight, I also want to try and be number one at women’s atomweight. I love combating excellent opponents from all across the world and learn from them up my game I look forward to be part of more competitions in more weight classes.”

Watch the faceoffs and interviews below:

Ayaka Miura takes time to visit a cat café in Singapore

In ONE Championship’s latest vlog, Ayaka Miura took the chance to explore the city of Singapore. She even visited a cat café.

'Zombie' said:

“I really love animals and I’ve had lots of chances to interact with them, but let’s see if cats in Singapore like me.”

The Japanese star shared that there are similar cafés in Japan, but enjoyed her time in the Singaporean café she visited as there was more food and drinks available.

Miura's love for animals can be seen throughout her Instagram page. Most recently, she has been posting pictures with a brown rabbit, which she seems to have acquired as a pet. Her very first post on her page is a picture of herself with a donkey on a ranch.

Watch the full vlog below:

