Latest ONE Championship fight card for ONE: Heavy Hitters

The ONE Championship fight card for its upcoming event ONE: Heavy Hitters is going to be explosive.

The Singapore-based organization looks set to open the year with a card filled with bouts that could produce knockout after knockout. Happening on January 14, the 12-fight event will showcase Muay Thai, kickboxing and MMA from the lead card to the main card.

The main event will feature ONE Championship's dominant strawweight champion Xiong Jing Nan as she looks to defend her title a record six straight times.

Across from her will be the dangerous submission artist Ayaka 'Zombie' Miura, who has the record for most tap outs in the division.

With the champion herself holding the record for most knockouts at strawweight, this clash is surely interesting to see.

In the co-main event, the tall and towering ONE light heavyweight kickboxing champion Roman Kryklia will defend his belt against stocky powerhouse Murat 'The Butcher' Aygun.

Another fight on the ONE Championship fight card will be the much-anticipated Muay Thai clash between knockout artists Saemapetch and Tawanchai. Also on the main card will be the ONE Championship debut of Saygid Izagakhmaev, the heralded protege of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

For the full ONE Championship fight card for ONE: Heavy Hitters, check out the details below:

Full ONE Championship fight card for ONE: Heavy Hitters

Main Card:

(c) Xiong Jing Nan vs. Ayaka Miura (ONE women’s strawweight world title)

(c) Roman Kryklia vs. Murat Aygun (ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world title)

Saemapetch vs. Tawanchai (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

James Nakashima vs. Saygid Izagakhmaev (MMA – lightweight)

Supergirl vs. Ekaterina Vandaryeva (Muay Thai – strawweight)

Senzo Ikeda vs. Jeremy Miado (MMA – strawweight)

Lead Card:

Elias Mahmoudi vs. Walter Goncalves (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Beybulat Isaev vs. Giannis Stoforidis (kickboxing – light heavyweight)

Yushin Okami vs. Leandro Ataides (MMA – middleweight)

Shuya Kamikubo vs. Troy Worthen (MMA – bantamweight)

Tiffany Teo vs. Meng Bo (MMA – strawweight)

Robin Catalan vs. Elipitua Siregar (MMA – strawweight)

The full ONE Championship fight card will stream on ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App beginning at 7:30 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT) on Friday, January 14.

