Ayaka Miura reveals the mantra that saved her career during dark period: "Keep believing"

‘Zombie’ Ayaka Miura of Japan has opened up about the mental fortitude that helped her overcome the darkest chapter of her mixed martial arts career.

Ad

After losing her world title match against ONE women's strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan in 2022, Miura suffered a TKO loss to Dayane Cardoso and a unanimous decision loss to Danielle Kelly in their 10-minute submission grappling match.

Instead of getting disheartened by the three-fight slide, 'Zombie' reinvented herself at atomweight, where she secured the No.2 spot in the rankings after a stellar five-fight winning streak.

In a South China Morning Post interview, the 34-year-old Tribe Tokyo MMA standout revealed the simple philosophy that sustained her through those challenging times:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"2022 to 2023, it was very tough. It was an awful year for me. But I always remind myself 'just don't quit and keep going, keep training, keep believing' and that's what I've been doing and the result followed.”

Watch the interview in its entirety:

Ad

Ayaka Miura's hard work has certainly paid off. The submission specialist earned herself the right to challenge reigning ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Nov. 16 inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena.

Ayaka Miura says Denice Zamboanga is a complete martial artist

Ayaka Miura did her due diligence on Denice Zamboanga’s career evolution.

Ad

The Filipina fighter claimed interim atomweight gold by finishing Alyona Rassohyna at ONE Fight Night 27 before being elevated to undisputed champion when Stamp Fairtex relinquished the title.

Similar to Miura, Zamboanga also did not let her setbacks define her and continued honing her craft behind closed doors.

Now, ‘The Menace’ made history as her country’s first-ever female MMA world champion.

Miura shared her admiration for Zamboanga in a ONE interview:

Ad

"At first, I thought she was mainly a grappler, but in recent fights her striking has really improved. Now I see her as a complete all-rounder. She also looks physically very strong.”

Keep up with Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest on the pivotal women's world title match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.