Ayaka Miura says Denice Zamboanga has bolstered her striking: “I see her as a complete all-rounder”

ONE atomweight MMA world title challenger Ayaka Miura has taken notice of Denice Zamboanga’s remarkable evolution ahead of their date with destiny at ONE 173: Superbon vs Noiri.The Japanese submission specialist will challenge the undisputed ONE atomweight MMA world champion on Nov. 16, in a five-round showcase at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.Given the magnitude of this possible career-defining opportunity, Miura studied Zamboanga extensively and acknowledged her growth as a complete martial artist. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post‘Zombie’ told ONE Championship in her pre-event interview:&quot;At first, I thought she was mainly a grappler, but in recent fights her striking has really improved. Now I see her as a complete all-rounder. She also looks physically very strong.”With every fight starting on the feet, Ayaka Miura is sharpening her striking to prepare for the Filipina champion’s slick boxing.The 34-year-old veteran recognizes she'll be facing a vastly improved version of 'The Menace' and is pulling out all the stops to realize her dream of becoming a ONE world champion in front of her devoted Japanese fans.Follow Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest news on Miura vs. Zamboanga.Ayaka Miura feels destined for championship glory on home soilAyaka Miura has come close to a world title before, only to see it slip through her fingers. 'Zombie' fell short when she challenged ONE women's strawweight MMA queen 'The Panda' Xiong Jing Nan in 2022.With a new lease of life at atomweight, Miura hopes to get the job done this time around.The Tribe Tokyo MMA representative said in the same interview:&quot;I believe the fact that I was given this title shot in Japan means it's my time to win. I used to think the location didn't matter, but now that I've been given this chance in Japan, I truly feel this is the moment I'm meant to take the belt.&quot;