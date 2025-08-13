Ayaka Miura confident she can bring home the gold at ONE 173: “It’s my time to win”

Japanese star Ayaka 'Zombie' Miura believes destiny is calling her name as she prepares for the biggest fight of her career.The 34-year-old submission hunter will challenge undisputed ONE atomweight MMA world champion Denice 'The Menace' Zamboanga at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on November 16.This massive women's title fight will take place inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena, which adds another layer of significance for the redemption-seeking Miura. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter all, it's a golden opportunity to realize her dreams of becoming a ONE world champion in front of her loyal Japanese fans.The Tribe Tokyo MMA affiliate said in a ONE Championship interview:&quot;I believe the fact that I was given this title shot in Japan means it's my time to win. I used to think the location didn't matter, but now that I've been given this chance in Japan, I truly feel this is the moment I'm meant to take the belt.&quot;After falling short in her first world title opportunity against women's strawweight MMA queen Xiong Jing Nan in 2022, Ayaka Miura has completely reinvented herself at 115 pounds.Now, 'Zombie' wants to complete her remarkable Cinderella run by capturing that elusive 26 pounds of gold at ONE 173.Ayaka Miura going for broke to achieve her world title aspirationsAyaka Miura understands the magnitude of her shot at redemption. This time, 'Zombie' won't let the belt slip through her fingers.Plus, the emotional weight of competing for a world championship on home soil has provided extra motivation throughout her grueling training camp.Now with the culmination of her hard work within arm's reach, Ayaka Miura is determined to deliver a performance that would make her countrymen proud.The Japanese challenger told ONE:&quot;I won't let it slip away. I'll bring that belt home with a smile. Please cheer for me at the Japan event on November 16.&quot;Follow Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship for the latest on ONE 173