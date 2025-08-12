Yuya Wakamatsu praises teammate Ayaka Miura ahead of big world title fight: "Her heart's already in champion mode"

Yuya Wakamatsu believes his Tribe Tokyo MMA teammate Ayaka Miura already possesses the mentality needed to capture world championship gold when she faces Denice Zamboanga at ONE 173.The 30-year-old reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion has been impressed by Miura's championship mindset leading up to her atomweight title challenge inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.While speaking with ONE Championship, Wakamatsu said:&quot;Ayaka's already a champion in my eyes. She carries herself like one in everyday life — always wearing sunglasses as part of her 'champion mindset'. She's practicing the law of attraction. Her heart's already in champion mode.&quot;'Little Piranha's playful observation about Miura showcases the lighthearted relationship between the two Japanese while highlighting her confident approach.The mutual support between the Tribe Tokyo MMA teammates should come in handy when they step back into action in Japan later this year.While Miura challenges for Zamboanga's gold, Wakamatsu looks to ace his first test as the flyweight MMA world champion of the promotion.'Little Piranha' goes toe-to-toe with the ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio, looking to cancel the Filipino's dream of two-division glory. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostYuya Wakamatsu is prepared to go all-out to prove that he's a 'true champion'After dazzling in his last outing at ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena to claim the vacant flyweight gold with a first-round finish of Adriano Moraes in their rematch, Yuya Wakamatsu is prepared to deliver another clinical performance at ONE 173.The Tribe Tokyo MMA representative knows Pacio will be a difficult test, but he's ready to give it all he's got to emerge victorious.The 30-year-old further added:&quot;I won't give it up easily. By defending it, I want to prove my worth as a true champion.&quot;Don't miss the action live at Ariake Arena - get your tickets here for ONE 173.