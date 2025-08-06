Yuya Wakamatsu says he will never surrender the gold without a fight: “I won’t give it up easily”

The reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Yuya ‘Little Piranha’ Wakamatsu, of Japan, has vowed never to relinquish his belt, no matter the adversity he faces or the opponent in front of him.The 30-year-old Tokyo native tells his fans he will always fight to keep the coveted gold over his shoulders and that he’s willing to sacrifice anything for the victory.And as ‘Little Piranha’ heads back to the Circle later this year, the Japanese star says he’s ready to prove himself as the true leader of his division.Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Wakamatsu discussed his world champion mindset and declared his unwavering commitment to defending the world title. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post‘Little Piranha’ said:&quot;I won't give it up easily. By defending it, I want to prove my worth as a true champion.&quot;Fans expect to see Wakamatsu back in action in a few months as he is set to make the first defense of his ONE flyweight MMA world title. However, the man he’s up against is no easy opponent.We won’t have to wait long to see ‘Little Piranha’ Yuya Wakamatsu back in action.Yuya Wakamatsu to take on strawweight king Joshua Pacio in massive superfight at ONE 173 in Tokyo‘Little Piranha’ Yuya Wakamatsu will make his first defense of the ONE flyweight MMA world title when he takes on ONE strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio of the Philippines.The Japanese star and the Lions Nation MMA representative lock horns at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will broadcast live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, November 16.Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch.Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.