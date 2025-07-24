  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Yuya Wakamatsu relishes first world title defense against Joshua Pacio at home in Tokyo: "It's something special"

Yuya Wakamatsu relishes first world title defense against Joshua Pacio at home in Tokyo: "It's something special"

By James De Rozario
Published Jul 24, 2025 05:54 GMT
(From left) Yuya Wakamatsu and Joshua Pacio. [Images courtesy from ONE Championship]
(From left) Yuya Wakamatsu and Joshua Pacio. [Images courtesy from ONE Championship]

Yuya Wakamatsu is embracing the emotion of defending his ONE flyweight MMA world title on home soil when he faces Joshua Pacio at ONE 173 in Tokyo.

Ad

The 30-year-old Japanese warrior will make his first title defense against the dangerous Filipino veteran seeking two-division glory on Sunday, Nov. 16, inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena, where he'll have the full support of his home crowd.

"I'm truly happy to be fighting in Japan again. It's something special to be able to showcase my fight in front of my family and the fans who've always supported me," Yuya Wakamatsu told ONE Championship.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I'll step into the ring with the pride and responsibility of representing Japan."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

'Little Piranha's' last outing saw him claim 26 pounds of gold against the toughest test of his career.

The Tribe Tokyo MMA athlete aced his world title rematch against former longtime divisional king Adriano Moraes with a first-round TKO finish on the promotion's last event in Japan, ONE 172, this past March.

Wakamatsu's first title defense, however, carries a different sort of pressure as he faces the ONE strawweight MMA world champion, who knows exactly what it takes to reclaim gold at the highest level.

Ad

The bout represents a clash between Wakamatsu's technical precision and Pacio's explosive finishing ability, creating a fascinating stylistic matchup for the 26 pounds of gold.

Despite the pressure that comes with performing in front of his home supporters, Wakamatsu appears determined to prove that his championship reign is just beginning with a statement victory over proven competition.

Fight fans can head over to watch.onefc.com for more information on ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which takes place inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, Nov. 16.

Ad
Ad

Yuya Wakamatsu heads into Tokyo blockbuster in fine form

Yuya Wakamatsu's swift victory over Adriano Moraes inside the sold-out Saitama Super Arena this past March showcased his evolution and finishing abilities to the fullest.

'Little Piranha' may have appeared to be in trouble for a brief period when the Brazilian attempted to switch levels, but he brilliantly utilized his striking arsenal to nullify what his opposite number brought to the table.

His triumph, which also earned him a US$50,000 performance and ONE gold, was his fourth successive win in ONE Championship.

About the author
James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Aziel Karthak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications