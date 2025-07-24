Yuya Wakamatsu relishes first world title defense against Joshua Pacio at home in Tokyo: "It's something special"

Yuya Wakamatsu is embracing the emotion of defending his ONE flyweight MMA world title on home soil when he faces Joshua Pacio at ONE 173 in Tokyo.The 30-year-old Japanese warrior will make his first title defense against the dangerous Filipino veteran seeking two-division glory on Sunday, Nov. 16, inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena, where he'll have the full support of his home crowd.&quot;I'm truly happy to be fighting in Japan again. It's something special to be able to showcase my fight in front of my family and the fans who've always supported me,&quot; Yuya Wakamatsu told ONE Championship.&quot;I'll step into the ring with the pride and responsibility of representing Japan.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram Post'Little Piranha's' last outing saw him claim 26 pounds of gold against the toughest test of his career.The Tribe Tokyo MMA athlete aced his world title rematch against former longtime divisional king Adriano Moraes with a first-round TKO finish on the promotion's last event in Japan, ONE 172, this past March.Wakamatsu's first title defense, however, carries a different sort of pressure as he faces the ONE strawweight MMA world champion, who knows exactly what it takes to reclaim gold at the highest level.The bout represents a clash between Wakamatsu's technical precision and Pacio's explosive finishing ability, creating a fascinating stylistic matchup for the 26 pounds of gold.Despite the pressure that comes with performing in front of his home supporters, Wakamatsu appears determined to prove that his championship reign is just beginning with a statement victory over proven competition.Fight fans can head over to watch.onefc.com for more information on ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which takes place inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, Nov. 16. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostYuya Wakamatsu heads into Tokyo blockbuster in fine formYuya Wakamatsu's swift victory over Adriano Moraes inside the sold-out Saitama Super Arena this past March showcased his evolution and finishing abilities to the fullest.'Little Piranha' may have appeared to be in trouble for a brief period when the Brazilian attempted to switch levels, but he brilliantly utilized his striking arsenal to nullify what his opposite number brought to the table.His triumph, which also earned him a US$50,000 performance and ONE gold, was his fourth successive win in ONE Championship.