“You’re really forced to level up” - Strawwweight king Joshua Pacio says secret to success boils down to hard work

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion 'The Passion' Joshua Pacio of the Philippines has proven himself to be one of, if not the best strawweight MMA fighter on the planet today.

But the 29-year-old Lions Nation MMA co-founder says it wasn't just luck that led him to this point in his career. Pacio believes it was good old-fashioned elbow grease and hard work that led to massive success.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Pacio talked about his journey to the coveted gold.

'The Passion' told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"It really boils down to the mindset. In three years, we’ve seen the new fighters bring a higher level of fighting. Just what I said, you’re really forced to level up. That really was my mindset – we have to level up our training, our lifestyle. We need to work three times as hard in training."

Needless to say, Pacio is a fan-favorite in ONE Championship, and one of the promotion's most talented and exciting fighters. Fans simply cannot wait to see Joshua Pacio back in action at the soonest possible time.

Joshua Pacio says move to flyweight a future possibility: "After one or two years"

While he is currently the most dominant force at strawweight, 'The Passion' Joshua Pacio has not ruled out moving up a weight class in the future, should the situation call for it.

Pacio told ONE Championship:

"After one or two years, if I have a hard time with weight, I think I’ll go up to flyweight because we can’t compromise my performance just to make weight. I’m a natural flyweight, and I’m the only one who can go down to strawweight fully hydrated."

