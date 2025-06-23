Joshua Pacio reveals he’s keen on moving up to flyweight “after one or two years” of dominating in strawweight

Joshua Pacio might take his talents to a higher weight class once he's solidified himself as the greatest strawweight MMA fighter in ONE Championship history.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Pacio said he's always been a natural flyweight and walks around the division's limit of 135 pounds.

The Lions Nation MMA star, however, competed and dominated in the strawweight division because he was the only fighter in his gym who could reach 125 pounds at peak fighting condition.

Despite his dominance, Pacio said he won't compromise his health just to stay in the division he's dominated over the past several years.

Pacio explained:

"After one or two years, if I have a hard time with weight, I think I’ll go up to flyweight because we can’t compromise my performance just to make weight. I’m a natural flyweight, and I’m the only one who can go down to strawweight fully hydrated."

Pacio added:

"I’m still happy fighting in this weight class. I feel strong, I feel light. If I can still operate at the highest level here at strawweight, then I’ll stay."

Pacio is a six-time ONE strawweight MMA world champion and has had three separate reigns with the gold since 2018.

He started his third reign when he recaptured the gold from arch-nemesis Jarred Brooks via disqualification at ONE 166: Qatar in March 2024.

Pacio has often stated that his disqualification victory wasn't the way he wanted to recapture the gold, and he found vindication when he knocked out Brooks in their trilogy match at ONE 171: Qatar in February.

Former teammate Lito Adiwang calls Joshua Pacio the strawweight MMA GOAT

Lito Adiwang has seen Joshua Pacio's pedigree up close.

The two were former teammates at Baguio City's Team Lakay camp in the Philippines, but have gone their separate ways in 2023.

Adiwang, who now trains at Soma Fight Club in Bali, Indonesia, said no strawweight MMA fighter in ONE Championship history has ever come close to Pacio's level of dominance.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Adiwang said:

"Now we'll see who'll challenge Joshua's stature in the future. For now, though, it is without a doubt that Josua is the greatest strawweight ever."

