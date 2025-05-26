"Joshua is the greatest" - Lito Adiwang believes no one can hold a candle to Joshua Pacio's position as strawweight's best

Lito Adiwang thinks that his fellow Filipino MMA star Joshua Pacio is the golden standard of the strawweight division because of his stacked accomplishments as the titleholder.
In his recent interview with ONE Championship, Adiwang said that he believes that Pacio is the best 125-pounder that the promotion has ever had. He said:
"Now we'll see who'll challenge Joshua's stature in the future. For now, though, it is without a doubt that Josua is the greatest strawweight ever."
'Thunder Kid's' claim may be valid because 'The Passion' is the only three-time ONE strawweight world champion, and he has defeated some of the best fighters, such as Yoshitaka Naito, Yosuke Saruta, Alex Silva, Mansur Malachiev, and Jarred Brooks.
Pacio could face fresh competition in the division as a new wave of contenders emerges, like Bokang Masunyane, Keito Yamakita, and Sanzhar Zakirov, who all currently sit in the top five of the rankings.
Meanwhile, Lito Adiwang is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Yamakita last February at ONE Fight Night 28, which halted his three-fight win streak.
Lito Adiwang names opponent he wants to face when he officially moves to flyweight division
In another recent interview, the SOMA Fight Club representative said he's interested in facing the current number five-ranked contender, Hu Yong, in his first match in the flyweight division once he officially moves up to the division.
According to Lito Adiwang, he wants to get one back against him for beating his former teammate, Geje Eustaquio, and aims to exploit the holes he saw in his game.
He stated:
"Looking at my targets, I think Hu Yong would be a very fitting fight for me. He's also a very good striker. I was there live, I saw him knock out kuya Geje, but in that fight I saw a lot of holes in Hu Yong which I feel like I can capitalize on if we meet."