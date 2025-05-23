“The resurgence of Philippine MMA” - Lito Adiwang proud to see Filipinos back on top of the MMA landscape

ONE strawweight MMA contender Lito Adiwang has proudly represented the Philippines on the global stage for years.

The 32-year-old veteran is extremely proud that his country is once again back on top of the mixed martial arts totem pole.

'Thunder Kid' took note of the Filipinos' explosive start to 2025, bannered by Denice Zamboanga's history-making moment at ONE Fight Night 27 last January.

'The Menace' destroyed Alyona Rassohyna via TKO, capturing the interim atomweight MMA world title and becoming the Philippines' first female MMA world champion.

Zamboanga was elevated to undisputed world champion earlier this month after Stamp Fairtex relinquished her world title due to injury.

Filipino fans are also still on cloud nine following Joshua Pacio's sweet trilogy victory over his heated rival Jarred Brooks. 'The Passion' unified the strawweight MMA world titles with a resounding second-round finish of 'The Monkey God' at ONE 171: Qatar last February.

Lito Adiwang was in awe of his compatriots' sensational performances and claimed that the Philippines has reclaimed its lost MMA glory. The SOMA Fight Club representative told ONE Championship:

"With the way things are going today, we can say that this is really the resurgence of Philippine MMA. We’ve been building momentum over the past few months, and it’s time to rise once more."

Lito Adiwang lauds Joshua Pacio's career-defining win over Jarred Brooks

Lito Adiwang once fell to Jarred Brooks, and he feels so proud that his former teammate Joshua Pacio won their rivalry.

Pacio overcame his demons and was able to prove his dominance over the former strawweight MMA kingpin. Adiwang told ONE:

"It showed how wrestlers tend to struggle when they’re on their back. Their mentality is to quickly power up, but they forget and overlook the punches and Joshua reminded him of that."

'Thunder Kid' added:

"I just didn’t expect that Joshua’s gonna be executing that finish so flawlessly."

