“A very fitting fight for me” - Lito Adiwang wants to avenge former teammate Geje Eustaquio in potential flyweight debut

Filipino strawweight contender Lito Adiwang is contemplating moving up to flyweight. He already has someone in mind that he wants to battle in the 135-pound division in Hu Yong of China.

'Thunder Kid' expressed his interest in taking on 'Wolf Warrior' if ever he pushes through with his plan to go to flyweight, as he sees it as a good fight for him to showcase what he is capable of doing in a new lane. This is apart from the opportunity to avenge one of his former teammates at Team Lakay, Geje Eustaquio, who was knocked out by Hu back in 2022.

Adiwang said of facing off with Hu:

"Looking at my targets, I think Hu Yong would be a very fitting fight for me. He’s also a very good striker. I was there live, I saw him knock out kuya Geje, but in that fight I saw a lot of holes in Hu Yong which I feel like I can capitalize on if we meet."

Lito Adiwang, 32, who is now part of Soma Fight Club in Bali, Indonesia, recently shared that he is thinking of competing at flyweight after a long campaign as a strawweight.

He believes that at this stage of his career, flyweight suits him better as he can focus more on working on his techniques rather than cutting down in weight, which is more challenging now.

As a strawweight in ONE Championship, Adiwang has been generally solid, compiling a 9-4 record while being considered among the noted fighters for his explosiveness in the division.

Lito Adiwang wants to have more finishes in his upcoming matches

In a possible move to flyweight, among the things that Lito Adiwang wants to do is to have more finishes in his matches. It is something he shared that he has received criticisms for from fans.

He spoke about it in the same interview with ONE Championship, citing that he has heard of what people have been saying and he is looking to address them in the Circle.

Adiwang said:

"Honestly, I agree with their criticism. I felt it. I saw it when I reviewed the fight. If they're not satisfied, [neither] am I. I know that I could've performed a lot better, given a lot more, and I felt like it could've been so different."

Of the nine wins that Lito Adiwang has in ONE Championship, five came by way of finishes (KO and submission). His last, however, came in September 2023, with his last two victories coming by way of decision.

