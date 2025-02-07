“I needed a break to heal” - Filipino spitfire Lito Adiwang says a ligament tear in early 2024 regrettably halted his momentum

The wait is finally over — Lito Adiwang is set to make his much-anticipated return to action this Friday, Feb. 7, at ONE Fight Night 28.

The explosive Filipino star will square off against No. 4-ranked strawweight MMA contender Keito Yamakita in a U.S. primetime showdown, live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

'Thunder Kid' last stepped inside the ring in February 2024 when he picked up a hard-fought unanimous decision victory over Danial Williams.

Since then, he has been sidelined, and for the first time, Adiwang has opened up about the reason behind his nearly year-long absence in an exclusive interview with ONE Championship:

“After my fight against Danial Williams, I jumped straight back to training cause I was eager to improve my wrestling. Unfortunately, I tore a ligament in my shoulder, which caused me to stop training for a bit because I needed a break to heal.”

The ligament tear in his shoulder kept him out of competition, but before 2024 ended, he had fully recovered and received medical clearance to resume training.

With his injury behind him, Adiwang is now eager to build momentum and make a serious run at divisional gold in 2025.

Lito Adiwang eyes to showcase a new and improved version of himself

After 13 electrifying bouts under the ONE Championship banner, Lito Adiwang has established himself as one of the most exciting mixed martial artists to watch — a certified knockout artist with a fan-friendly style

However, against a skilled grappler like Keito Yamakita, he aims to showcase a more well-rounded approach, proving that he can hang with the division’s elite in all areas of the game.

In a separate interview with ONE, Adiwang said:

“I want to show a more calculated Lito Adiwang. Not just someone who strikes, but someone who can mix it up and also compete on the ground. I’m a mixed martial artist. Not just a one-dimensional fighter."

