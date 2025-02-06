“I can hang with anybody” - Lito Adiwang eager to prove he’s a complete fighter by outclassing grappling specialist Keito Yamakita

31-year-old Filipino firecracker and former Team Lakay standout 'Thunder Kid' Lito Adiwang wants to prove that he's more than just a one-trick pony heading into his highly anticipated clash with Japan's 'Pocket Monk' Keito Yamakita this weekend.

Adiwang will be taking on the no.4-ranked ONE Championship flyweight MMA contender in a pivotal showdown, and 'Thunder Kid' says he is ready to prove he belongs among the elite.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Adiwang talked about his chances against his Japanese counterpart.

'Thunder Kid' stated:

"I believe I’m even more ready this time. It’s really having that confidence, that wherever I end up - be it on the ground, be it in any position - I’m not at a disadvantage. It’s all about answering those doubts that I can hang with anybody."

Adiwang is set to face Yamakita in a three-round flyweight MMA showdown.

The two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime this Friday, February 7, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Lito Adiwang has high praise for Keito Yamakita ahead of showdown: "He has very beautiful wrestling"

'Thunder Kid' Lito Adiwang knows what he's up against when he faces 'Pocket Monk' Keito Yamakita this Friday night.

He told ONE Championship:

"He’s truly a grinder. He has very beautiful wrestling and excellent pressure. On my part, I have to make sure that I get to hit him, before he tries to control me. So that’s what we’re working on right now. We have to make sure that we’re not just defending, but also attacking him in that situation as well."

