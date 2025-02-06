  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “I can hang with anybody” - Lito Adiwang eager to prove he’s a complete fighter by outclassing grappling specialist Keito Yamakita

“I can hang with anybody” - Lito Adiwang eager to prove he’s a complete fighter by outclassing grappling specialist Keito Yamakita

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Feb 06, 2025 10:45 GMT
Lito Adiwang and Keito Yamakita - Photo by ONE Championship
Lito Adiwang and Keito Yamakita - Photo by ONE Championship

31-year-old Filipino firecracker and former Team Lakay standout 'Thunder Kid' Lito Adiwang wants to prove that he's more than just a one-trick pony heading into his highly anticipated clash with Japan's 'Pocket Monk' Keito Yamakita this weekend.

Adiwang will be taking on the no.4-ranked ONE Championship flyweight MMA contender in a pivotal showdown, and 'Thunder Kid' says he is ready to prove he belongs among the elite.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Adiwang talked about his chances against his Japanese counterpart.

also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'Thunder Kid' stated:

"I believe I’m even more ready this time. It’s really having that confidence, that wherever I end up - be it on the ground, be it in any position - I’m not at a disadvantage. It’s all about answering those doubts that I can hang with anybody."

Adiwang is set to face Yamakita in a three-round flyweight MMA showdown.

The two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime this Friday, February 7, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Lito Adiwang has high praise for Keito Yamakita ahead of showdown: "He has very beautiful wrestling"

'Thunder Kid' Lito Adiwang knows what he's up against when he faces 'Pocket Monk' Keito Yamakita this Friday night.

He told ONE Championship:

"He’s truly a grinder. He has very beautiful wrestling and excellent pressure. On my part, I have to make sure that I get to hit him, before he tries to control me. So that’s what we’re working on right now. We have to make sure that we’re not just defending, but also attacking him in that situation as well."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Lito Adiwang's next bout.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी