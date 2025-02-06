“I need to show active striking” - Keito Yamakita says he’s not afraid to trade fists with dynamic striker Lito Adiwang

Fourth-ranked strawweight MMA contender Keito Yamakita won't back down from striking exchanges against heavy-hitter Lito Adiwang.

This pivotal strawweight MMA three-rounder will take place this Friday at ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs Barboza on Prime Video inside the sacred grounds of Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

'Pocket Monk's dazzling grappling-heavy arsenal has shone in the home of martial arts, using dominant wrestling and slick jiu-jitsu to race to a 3-1 start.

The Japanese standout overwhelmed the likes of Jeremy Miado and former champions Alex Silva and Yosuke Saruta.

On the contrary, Adiwang is cut from a different cloth. The SOMA Fight Club prefers to stand and bang, relying on his dynamite athleticism and raw power to knock out his foes on the feet.

While this match-up will be the classic grappler versus striker, Yamakita said he'll go toe-to-toe with the dangerous Adiwang in a striking battle.

The Tokyo, Japan native told ONE:

“I need to show active striking. So, while I’ll show I’m ready to compete in striking."

However, if Lito Adiwang leaves his neck open or has his limbs stretched out, Yamakita said he'd gladly go for the submission, adding:

"my main goal is still to look for submissions in the clinch.”

Lito Adiwang out to prove that he's more than just a striker

While Lito Adiwang loves chasing highlight-reel-worthy knockouts, he also wants to showcase that he's a complete martial artist.

Taking on a grinder like Yamakita is indeed the perfect way for the Filipino stalwart to prove his versatility.

This coming Friday, 'Thunder Kid' said he'll announce his entry to the division's top 5 by displaying his full capabilities.

"I want to show a more calculated Lito Adiwang, not just someone who strikes, but someone who can mix it up and also compete on the ground. I'm a mixed martial artist, not just a one-dimensional fighter," he said.

ONE Fight Night 28 will air live in US Primetime on Feb. 7, free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

