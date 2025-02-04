Lito Adiwang looks to halt Keito Yamakita's flow at ONE Fight Night 28: "His weakness is when he's being pressured"

Filipino martial arts talent Lito Adiwang claimed he had solved Keito Yamakita's mystery ahead of their pivotal strawweight MMA clash on Feb. 7 at ONE Fight Night 28.

Adiwang and Yamakita will battle it out in front of the Lumpinee Stadium crowd in Bangkok, Thailand, and the former recently stated that he has identified a chink in the armor of his Japanese opposition and plans on exploiting it.

'Thunder Kid' told ONE Championship:

"He's at his best when he's attacking, he's able to dominate when he's in a flow. But on the flipside, his weakness is when he's being pressured and being attacked. That's one thing we're working on."

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Adiwang aims to extend his current win streak to four and replace the 'Pocket Monk' in the top five rankings of the weight class.

Furthermore, he wants to showcase the massive improvement in his skills, particularly his ground game acumen that he has been tirelessly upgrading at Bali-based outfit Soma Fight Club.

Lito Adiwang admits that Keito Yamakita is one of the toughest fights of his career

Despite the confidence heading into the match, Lito Adiwang is anticipating a hard fight with Yamakita because of their contrasting fighting styles.

But Adiwang is bringing all the lessons he's learned from his defeat from Hiroba Minowa, who's got a similar style as Yamakita, and correct everything on his end to ensure that his once is raised against him.

He shared this in a recent interview with The MMA Superfan:

"Looking at the top five right now, Keito is now of the toughest fights in the division already. I fought Hiroba [Minowa] already and I think the errors lie on my side. I'll have to admit that I had a difficult time making weight at the time. I had the wrong approach to cutting weight."

Watch Lito Adiwang's full interview here:

ONE Fight Night 28 airs from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Feb. 7. North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live and for free.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.