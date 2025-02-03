"I can see all these different scenarios" - Lito Adiwang plans to use his versatility in tough test against Keito Yamakita in Bangkok

Lito Adiwang is confident about his chances against upcoming opponent Keito Yamakita in their strawweight MMA battle on Feb. 7 at ONE Fight Night 28 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

One of the main reasons as to why the strawweight firecracker dreams of getting his hand raised is due to the hard work he's put in during fight camp.

According to the Filipino MMA sensation, he and his team at SOMA Fight Club have run through many drills to ensure that he will have the edge in every position that the fight takes.

Lito Adiwang shared this in a recent interview with The MMA Superfan by saying:

"So right now, we're running all these different scenarios on how he would approach and next is where we may actually end up, like am I pushed to the ropes or down on the ground? How do I react, and how do I get to a better position? These are just a couple of things that help give me confidence, and are clear in my mind."

'Thunder Kid' also revealed that his team has given him all the confidence to practice all the aspects of the sport and not only focus on his specialty in striking, as he added:

"It gives me confidence because I can see all these different scenarios in my head. Unlike before, where I know that I'm always just in striking mode, now, I'm at a level where what I need to do is clear whatever position I may be put in."

Lito Adiwang firmly believes that he belongs among the elite contenders in strawweight division

Although Adiwang is not part of the current top five rankings of the 125-pound division, he is confident about his position as part of the upper echelon of contenders in the division.

The 31-year-old Bali-based fighter declared:

"[Fighting Keito] is a good preparation for him as well. I do believe that I belong among the elite of the strawweight division. Because even if I'm not in the top five of the rankings right now, I still get called out like that. It's an honor for me."

ONE Fight Night 28 airs from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Feb. 7, and North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live and for free.

