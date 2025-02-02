“We’re running all these different scenarios” - Lito Adiwang offers a glimpse of his preparations against Keito Yamakita

Lito Adiwang talked about the preparations for his upcoming fight against Keito Yamakita.

On February 7, Adiwang will make his first appearance of 2025 at ONE Fight Night 28. The Filipino superstar is scheduled to face Yamakita, the number five-ranked strawweight MMA fighter, to potentially take his spot in the division's title picture.

Adiwang is coming off three consecutive wins, while Yamakita has entered the rankings with wins against Jeremy Miado and Yosuke Saruta.

During an interview with The MMA Superfan, Adiwang had this to say about the preparations for his upcoming fight:

"The top priority is of course how he approaches the fight. That’s one area that we saw that we have a solution for already. Next is, what we do if he fails in that approach. It should be noted that we’re fighting in a ring."

Adiwang continued by saying:

"So right now, we’re running all these different scenarios on how he would approach and next is where we may actually end up, like am I pushed to the ropes or down on the ground? How do I react, and how do I get to a better position?"

ONE Fight Night 28 will take place inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The February 7 event can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Watch Lito Adiwang's entire interview with The MMA Superfan below:

Lito Adiwang looks to secure strawweight title shot

In March 2022, Lito Adiwang suffered a second-round TKO loss against Jeremy Miado due to a torn ACL. The Filipino superstar overcame a difficult recovery process to return, securing three consecutive wins since September 2023.

Despite not being ranked, Adiwang is a longtime contender in the ONE strawweight MMA division and has respect in the title picture. With a win against Keito Yamakita, 'Thunder Kid' would crack the top-five rankings.

On February 20, interim champion Jarred Brooks and world champion Joshua Pacio will battle in a trilogy bout for the undisputed strawweight MMA title. The highly-anticipated bout is scheduled for the ONE 171: Qatar co-main event.

