  Lito Adiwang sends ominous warning to Keito Yamakita ahead of their bout: "He hasn't fought anyone like me" 

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified Jan 31, 2025 08:55 GMT
Lito Adiwang (left) and Keito Yamakita (right)
Filipino fighter Lito Adiwang's fighting spirit is at an all-time high as his fire for a knockout win has reignited. Unfortunately for #4 ranked Keito Yamakita, he may become the scratching post for Adiwang's itch to knock someone out.

On February 7, 'Thunder Kid' Lito Adiwang and 'Pocket Monk' Keito Yamakita will be facing each other for the first time on ONE Fight Night 28 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan ahead of fight night, the former Team Lakay member issues an ominous statement, saying:

"Definitely, he hasn't fought anyone like me. Especially right now, when my fire to knock someone out has come back."

The upcoming match marks not just the return of Adiwang's urge to demolish his opponent but also the opportunity for him to crack the strawweight MMA rankings.

Lito Adiwang to mix things up vs Keito Yamakita at ONE Fight Night 28: "A more well-rounded game of Thunder Kid"

Lito Adiwang has always been known for his exceptional striking, but even 'Thunder Kid' knows there are some holes in his game, particularly on the ground.

With Adiwang slated to go up against Keito Yamakita, who founded his combat sports career on his love for wrestling, 'Thunder Kid' knows he has to step up his game.

Speaking with the MMA Superfan in a recent interview, he addresses his tendency to focus on striking and preparation to showcase a more rounded performance:

"My team prepared something, and we will see it in action. I will show a more well-rounded game of 'Thunder Kid'. I always believes that I have it in me to play once I get on the ground, but I have always focused on my stand-up game in my past few fights."

Watch the full interview here:

ONE Fight Night 28 is available for free with an active subscription on Prime Video.

Edited by C. Naik
