"I try to be real" - Lito Adiwang appreciates the honesty at SOMA Fight Club that he never had before

Lito Adiwang is enjoying the privilege of being honest with his team at SOMA Fight Club, especially in the aspect of identifying the strengths and weaknesses in his MMA skillset.

In his most recent appearance on The MMA Superfan YouTube channel, Adiwang discussed the difference between his current team and his previous team, as he explained:

"Right now, I'm getting the training where I can voice out to my coaches the spots I'm comfortable in, that I can have an advantage on particular areas. The big difference is that I try to be real. I tell them my weak points as well as my strong points. So the progression and improvement is really fast. Additionally, they give me new pointers to help improve me."

Watch Lito Adiwang's full interview here:

Adiwang was a former member of the renowned Filipino gym, Team Lakay, in Baguio but moved to Indonesia in 2023 to join the SOMA Fight Club.

'The Thunder Kid' is now on the tail-end of his preparation for his return to the ring on Feb. 7 at ONE Fight Night 28, where he takes on the No. 5-ranked Keito Yamakita in a pivotal battle inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Lito Adiwang certain that Keito Yamakita hasn't fought fighter of his caliber yet

During the same talk with The MMA Superfan, the 31-year-old also thinks that the Japanese MMA star hasn't fought the calibre of an opponent like him before.

Furthermore, Adiwang said that he is eager to knock him out on fight night:

"Definitely, he hasn't fought anyone like me. Especially right now, when my fire to knock someone out has come back."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 28, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

