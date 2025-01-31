“I need to maintain that energy” - Lito Adiwang says strength and conditioning will be key against Keito Yamakita’s grueling pace

Lito Adiwang knows he'll have to be ready to go three hard rounds if he hopes to leave the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok with a win.

Winner of three straight, 'Thunder Kid' will look to make it four in a row on Feb. 7 when he returns to the ring at ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video for a showdown with top-five ranked contender Keito Yamakita.

It's a fight that Adiwang has been waiting a long time for, and one he knows will be no walk in the park. That's why he's doing everything he can to ensure that when he steps inside the ring on Friday night, he'll be in top shape and ready to go the distance with the 'Pocket Monk'.

"I need to maintain that energy from the first round until the end," Adiwang told The MMA Superfan. "Right now, my weight is already low even this early because we’re timing it right in such a way that when the weigh-ins happen, I don’t need to cut weight aggressively like last time."

He added:

"That’s one of the things that we saw that I think will help improve my cardio for this fight."

Lito Adiwang faces a tough test against the 28-year-old Keito Yamakita

Lito Adiwang has looked nothing short of impressive in his last three outings, earning wins over Adrian Mattheis, Jeremy Miado, and Danial 'Mini T' Williams. However, with all due respect to those athletes, none of them pose the same threat that Keito Yamakita brings to martial arts' biggest global stage.

In four appearances with the promotion, Pocket Monk has dispatched three of his opponents, including Alex Silva, Yosuke Saruta, and the aforementioned Jeremy Miado.

His trio of victories have him currently sitting as the fifth-ranked contender in the strawweight MMA division and boasting a 10-1 overall record.

Will the Japanese standup continue to climb up the divisional ladder at ONE Fight Night 28, or will Adiwang snap his streak and extend his own in pursuit of a future ONE world title opportunity?

ONE Championship fans can watch ONE Fight Night 28 live on Amazon Prime Video in both the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, Feb. 7.

