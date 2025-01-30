Lito Adiwang expects to be put through the wringer vs. Keito Yamakita: “It’s going to be an exhausting fight for me”

Streaking Filipino strawweight MMA fighter Lito Adiwang is expecting tough competition when he takes on Japanese Keito Yamakita in his scheduled return to action next month.

'Thunder Kid' is featured in a strawweight showdown against 'Pocket Monk' at ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Prime Video on Feb. 8 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking on The MMA Superfan, Adiwang shared his thoughts on his upcoming fight, including how he expects to be severely tested by Yamakita and how he is preparing for it:

"I’ll admit that it’s going to be an exhausting fight for me. So right now, half of my training is focused on how to play with him on the ground and how to control him on the fight itself. The other half, we had to focus. I admit that in the first round I’m 100 percent, but it gradually goes down."

Entering ONE Fight Night 28, Adiwang has won three straight after being sidelined for a year and a half because of a knee injury. His latest victory was over Australian-Thai fighter Danial Williams by unanimous decision in February last year.

Yamakita, meanwhile, has won back-to-back matches and three of his four fights to date in ONE Championship since making his promotional debut in March 2023.

ONE Fight Night 28 is available live and for free at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Lito Adiwang vows to be ready at ONE Fight Night 28

While expecting a tough challenge against Keito Yamakita at ONE Fight Night 28, Lito Adiwang vows to be ready come fight night.

Adiwang made this known in the same interview with The MMA Superfan, stressing that he has steadily worked on his game and will enter the contest in the best shape possible.

The Indonesia-based fighter said:

"This time around, I'm coming off injuries again, but my confidence is here. I believe that I'm fully healed and the holes in my game have been addressed so that we can produce a good match against Keito."

Adiwang has been competing in ONE Championship since 2019 and has recorded a winning record of 9-3.

