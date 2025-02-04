Lito Adiwang out to prove he's more than "just a one-dimensional fighter" vs. Keito Yamakita at ONE Fight Night 28

Lito Adiwang is out to put any theory about him being a one-trick pony to bed when he competes under the bright lights of ONE Championship next.

'Thunder Kid' storms back into action in a strawweight MMA joust alongside Japanese star Keito Yamakita, which will be part of ONE Fight Night 28 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

To secure his fourth successive victory, the Filipino firecracker knows he has to overcome 'Pocket Monk's' bread and butter on the canvas. And he's more than ready to show he can just do that come Feb. 7.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Lito Adiwang promised to mix things up and be a bit more cautious in his approach:

"I want to show a more calculated Lito Adiwang, not just someone who strikes, but someone who can mix it up and also compete on the ground. I'm a mixed martial artist, not just a one-dimensional fighter."

Lito Adiwang all-in to attain MMA supremacy in ONE Championship

A victory for Adiwang against the No. 4-ranked contender inside the 'Mecca of Muay Thai' could also propel him into the top-five rankings, which will draw him closer to a possible shot at the ONE strawweight MMA world title.

The Soma Fight Club representative enjoyed a stint at the No. 5 spot in the past. Now, he wants to stay hot on the heels of the undisputed divisional king, whoever it may be, when interim champ Jarred Brooks and divisional king Joshua Pacio settle their rivalry in a unification contest at ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20.

In a separate interview with The MMA Superfan, 'Thunder Kid' vowed to be dialed in until he gets his maiden world title on the global stage:

"Another motivation for me is to win this fight. We're so close to the goal [of fighting for a world title], and that's my target. Once I get the championship, everything will be rewarded."

Find out if he can inch closer to his dream by tuning in to ONE Fight Night 28, available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America for free.

