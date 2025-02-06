“One gym where everything is” - Lito Adiwang credits Soma Fight Club for making him a better fighter

Lito Adiwang praised Soma Fight Club for having everything needed for combat sports training.

In March 2022, Adiwang endured the toughest setback of his fighting career, a second-round TKO loss against Jeremy Miado due to a torn ACL.

Since then, Adiwang made a significant change in his training regime by switching from the legendary Team Lakay to Soma Fight Club.

During an interview with The MMA Superfan, Adiwang had this to say about training at Soma Fight Club in Indonesia:

"It’s really a huge help for me because that’s really important. My main job as a fighter is to train, rest, and recover. And then repeat. I get to do that here because I only train in one gym where everything is - strength and conditioning, wrestling, BJJ, boxing, to Muay Thai."

Lito Adiwang's torn ACL raised questions about his future in the ONE strawweight MMA division. The Filipino superstar has since silenced any doubt.

Following his loss against Jeremy Miado, where he suffered his injury, Adiwang has returned to win three consecutive fights against Adrian Mattheis (23-second knockout), Miado (unanimous decision), and Danial Williams (unanimous decision).

Watch Adiwang's entire interview with The MMA Superfan below:

Lito Adiwang looks to extend winning streak at ONE Fight Night 28

On Friday, February 7, Lito Adiwang will fight for the first time in 2025. The Filipino superstar has an opportunity to potentially crack the strawweight MMA rankings when he faces number four-ranked Keito Yamakita.

Yamakita has fought four times in ONE, establishing a 3-1 promotional record. The Japanese grappler is coming off consecutive wins against Jeremy Miado (first-round submission) and former titleholder Yosuke Saruta (split decision).

ONE Fight Night 28 will take place inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Friday's event can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

In the main event, Prajanchai plans to extend his run as a two-sport world champion by defending his strawweight Muay Thai throne against UK contender Ellis Badr Barboza.

As for the co-main event, former bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O moves down to flyweight to take on top contender Kongthoranee.

