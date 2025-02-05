“I agree with their criticism” - Lito Adiwang says lack of finishes in previous performances warrants heat from fans 

Filipino MMA star 'Thunder Kid' Lito Adiwang is no stranger to criticism, and he isn't one to shy away from the heat. Known for his relentless fighting style, Adiwang has faced harsh judgment from fans for his apparent decline in finishes in recent performances.

Fans think Adiwang could have performed better, and the fighter thinks the same. In a candid interview with ONE Championship, Adiwang admits the criticism is not entirely unwarranted, saying:

"Honestly, I agree with their criticism. I felt it. I saw it when I reviewed the fight. If they're not satisfied, [neither] am I. I know that I could've performed a lot better, given a lot more, and I felt like it could've been so different."

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Everything will be rewarded" - Lito Adiwang ready to make all the sacrifices needed to become world champion

Lito Adiwang has been criticized for his perceived decline in showmanship, but rather than become discouraged, 'Thunder Kid' chooses to take the criticism as fuel for his fire.

Adiwang knows that becoming a world champion requires being in top shape and a higher level of strength and endurance, and he is pushing through his limits to achieve both.

When the going gets tough, the Filipino star reminds himself that he is willing to do whatever it takes to claim his 26 pounds of gold. In a recent interview with The MMA Superfan, Adiwang says:

"What I kept telling myself was that 'it doesn't matter, everything will be rewarded in the end.' And that's what I used as motivation even if the training was difficult - I will go back to square one if I don't do this right. Everything will be wasted. So that's my motivation to not give up and keep improving. Another motivation for me is to win this fight. We're so close to the goal, and that's my target. Once I get the championship, everything will be rewarded."

ONE Fight Night 28 will air live in U.S. primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.