FREE FULL FIGHT: Joshua Pacio brings the heat in his world title rematch against Yosuke Saruta in Manila

Joshua Pacio proved beyond doubt that he's a far more dangerous opponent in a rematch scenario, especially when fueled by redemption.

Ad

After losing his ONE strawweight MMA world title in a hotly debated decision earlier that year, the Filipino superstar was handed an opportunity to settle the score with Yosuke Saruta in the co-main event of ONE: Roots of Honor, held at the 20,000-capacity Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines, in April 2019.

Check out the full fight uploaded by ONE Championship on its official YouTube channel:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Despite suffering a first-round knockdown scare, Pacio regained composure and began dissecting Saruta with solid combinations in the succeeding frames.

By the fourth round, 'The Passion' struck gold, landing a perfectly timed high kick with the lower part of his knee that rendered Saruta unconscious and spectacularly reclaimed the belt.

Pacio eventually put a definitive end to their rivalry at ONE: Revolution in September 2021, dispatching 'The Ninja' in the opening round via technical knockout, making it clear who stood supreme in their trilogy.

Ad

Joshua Pacio pulled off come-from-behind win over another rival at ONE 171

This past February, Joshua Pacio reaffirmed his dominion over the promotion's talent-laden strawweight MMA division by decisively defeating longtime rival Jarred Brooks in their highly anticipated world title unification trilogy at ONE 171: Qatar.

After weathering early adversity in the first round, Pacio rallied with a punishing display of ground-and-pound in the second stanza, earning a stoppage victory and cementing his status as the undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion.

Ad

Now, fans are keeping a close watch on Pacio's next agenda as the divisional kingpin.

Recently, Pacio expressed his desire to defend his 26 pounds of gold on home soil.

Check out the clip below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nissi Icasiano A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.



Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.



Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.



In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.