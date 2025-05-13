FREE FULL FIGHT: Joshua Pacio brings the heat in his world title rematch against Yosuke Saruta in Manila

Joshua Pacio proved beyond doubt that he's a far more dangerous opponent in a rematch scenario, especially when fueled by redemption.
After losing his ONE strawweight MMA world title in a hotly debated decision earlier that year, the Filipino superstar was handed an opportunity to settle the score with Yosuke Saruta in the co-main event of ONE: Roots of Honor, held at the 20,000-capacity Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines, in April 2019.
Check out the full fight uploaded by ONE Championship on its official YouTube channel:
Despite suffering a first-round knockdown scare, Pacio regained composure and began dissecting Saruta with solid combinations in the succeeding frames.
By the fourth round, 'The Passion' struck gold, landing a perfectly timed high kick with the lower part of his knee that rendered Saruta unconscious and spectacularly reclaimed the belt.
Pacio eventually put a definitive end to their rivalry at ONE: Revolution in September 2021, dispatching 'The Ninja' in the opening round via technical knockout, making it clear who stood supreme in their trilogy.
Joshua Pacio pulled off come-from-behind win over another rival at ONE 171
This past February, Joshua Pacio reaffirmed his dominion over the promotion's talent-laden strawweight MMA division by decisively defeating longtime rival Jarred Brooks in their highly anticipated world title unification trilogy at ONE 171: Qatar.
After weathering early adversity in the first round, Pacio rallied with a punishing display of ground-and-pound in the second stanza, earning a stoppage victory and cementing his status as the undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion.
Now, fans are keeping a close watch on Pacio's next agenda as the divisional kingpin.
Recently, Pacio expressed his desire to defend his 26 pounds of gold on home soil.
Check out the clip below: