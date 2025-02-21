WATCH: Joshua Pacio sends Qatar into meltdown in jaw-dropping ground-and-pound finish of Jarred Brooks at ONE 171

Joshua Pacio ensured there would be no controversy this time. When he stepped into the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar for his trilogy bout against Jarred Brooks, he made sure to leave with an emphatic victory.

The two rivals clashed for the third time in the main event of ONE 171 on Friday, February 20, in a ONE strawweight MMA world title unification bout.

Watch the highlights of that intense matchup below:

Their previous encounter at the same venue last year saw Pacio reclaim his championship, but not in the fashion he had hoped. He was awarded the victory after Brooks was disqualified for an illegal slam in the opening round — a result that left lingering doubts.

Determined to put the debate to rest, Pacio entered this fight with a point to prove. However, the challenge was anything but easy as Brooks immediately dragged 'The Passion' into his domain — the ground.

The American grappling specialist launched a relentless series of submission attempts, but Pacio remained composed, fending off every attack. As the second round unfolded, the momentum shifted dramatically.

Pacio took control, effortlessly putting Brooks on his back before unleashing a relentless barrage of strikes.

With every shot, Brooks' resistance faded until he had nothing left to give. At the 4:22 mark of round two, the referee stepped in to halt the onslaught, sealing Pacio’s definitive victory and sending the Filipino fans in attendance into a frenzy.

Joshua Pacio takes 2-1 lead in rivalry with Jarred Brooks

With this stunning performance against Jarred Brooks at ONE 171, Joshua Pacio improved his record to 23-4, silenced any remaining critics, and decisively claimed the trilogy with a 2-1 edge.

Furthermore, his efforts earned him a well-deserved $50,000 bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Pacio was also promoted to purple belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu by Prof. Gibran Langbayan, who serves as Lions Nation MMA's grappling coach.

