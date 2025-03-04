“It all follows” - Strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio shares why having a strong faith is key to a fighter’s success

Reigning and now undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion 'The Passion' Joshua Pacio of the Philippines stands by his faith as the reason for his massive success as a professional fighter.

Ad

The 29-year-old Lions Nation MMA co-founder is coming off his greatest victory yet. He secured a second-round technical knockout triumph over longtime American rival and former titleholder 'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks at ONE 171: Qatar.

Speaking to YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan, in a recent interview, Pacio cited his belief in a higher power for his win, and why his faith is important to him.

'The Passion' said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"If you’re going through something, just entrust it all in the palm of His hands. Trust God, and of course, do your part also. Work hard, train hard. Because it’s all for nothing if you don’t work on it. So trust in Him, do your part, and you will see the fruits of your labor. It’s unexplainable, it’s unbelievable. It all follows. I just want to say thank you all for your trust and support."

Ad

Trending

Ad

ONE 171: Qatar took place live at the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar last Thursday, Feb. 20. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand on watch.onefc.com, or ONE Championship's official YouTube channel.

Joshua Pacio explains how he was able to KO Jarred Brooks at ONE 171: "That's how it went"

Reigning strawweight MMA king 'The Passion' Joshua Pacio broke down how he was able to knock out American rival 'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks at ONE 171: Qatar a few weeks ago.

Ad

The 29-year-old told The MMA Superfan:

"In the second round, that’s where I said I’ll keep my distance. I hit a push kick, and I was not just listening to my corner, I was listening to his also. I could hear them saying ‘move Jarred, move!’. So I thought about where he would move and I was right. When he moves and I get to his space, it's either he throws a jab-straight or a kick, and he kicked, and that’s how it went."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Joshua Pacio's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.