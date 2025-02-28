“I saw myself level up” - Joshua Pacio proud to showcase his evolution in satisfying end to rivalry with Jarred Brooks

Joshua Pacio couldn't be more proud of his incredible achievement last week. The 29-year-old Baguio City native defeated longtime rival Jarred Brooks via second-round technical knockout to unify the ONE strawweight MMA world title at ONE 171: Qatar.

Speaking to YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan, in a post-fight interview, Pacio said he was very happy with his performance and victory.

'The Passion' stated:

"For me, it’s one of the best, most satisfying victories. But as an athlete, I was just happy because I saw myself level up. That’s what I want, to see myself improve. I’m 29 years old. I want to see myself at my peak, and I believe that at 29, I should be there already."

Pacio's electric performance also netted him a US $50,000 bonus from ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

ONE 171: Qatar was broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, last Thursday, Feb. 20. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand via watch.onefc.com or on ONE Championship's official YouTube channel.

Joshua Pacio was ready to go the distance against Jarred Brooks at ONE 171: "I was prepared"

Before the finish came in the second round, Joshua Pacio was fully ready to go the full distance with his American counterpart Jarred Brooks at ONE 171: Qatar.

The Filipino said he was equipped to drag the fight into deep water, but the opportunity to finish came in the second round and he had to capitalize.

He told The MMA Superfan:

"We were really focused on it. I was prepared for five rounds. One of our game plans was to turn up the volume at round three, but round three wasn’t there yet."

