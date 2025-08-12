Ayaka Miura looks to finish Denice Zamboanga in world title tiff at ONE 173: "I want to win in a decisive way"

Ayaka Miura is determined to capture her first world championship in highlight-reel fashion when she challenges defending queen Denice Zamboanga for the ONE women's atomweight MMA world title at ONE 173.The 34-year-old Japanese contender brings an impressive finishing record into her title challenge inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16, where she'll seek to claim championship gold on home soil and extend her winning streak to six victories in succession.Ayaka Miura told ONE Championship:&quot;My finish rate is really high, so I want to win in a decisive way. That said, it's a five-round fight, and I'm prepared to win no matter how messy or chaotic it gets. I'll be ready for anything during this final stretch of training.&quot;'Zombie's confidence in her finishing ability stems from the positive run of form she enjoys, one that includes several spectacular submission victories against Ritu Phogat, Juliana Otalora, Macarena Aragon, and Meng Bo. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAyaka Miura vows to make the most of second world title shot in ONE ChampionshipAfter a solid run of performances in the strawweight MMA division, Ayaka Miura challenged titleholder 'The Panda' Xiong Jing Nan for the ONE strawweight MMA world championship at ONE: Heavy Hitters in January 2022.The 34-year-old warrior, sadly, was largely outplayed by the striking brilliance of the Chinese MMA superstar, who also stuffed almost all of 'Zombie's takedown attempts on her way to a comfortable unanimous decision win.More than three years on, the Tribe Tokyo MMA athlete promises to leave the Ariake Arena with gold wrapped around her waist.She further added:&quot;I wasn’t able to get the strawweight title before, but this time, I’ll get what I left behind.&quot;Tickets for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri are available for purchase here.