"This is a big opportunity" - Ayaka Miura ready to seize the moment for world title glory at ONE 173

The submission hunter, Ayaka Miura, understands the magnitude of the moment awaiting her when she challenges Denice Zamboanga for the ONE women's atomweight MMA world title at ONE 173 in Japan.The 34-year-old Japanese contender will compete for championship gold on home soil on Sunday, November 16, inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena, where she'll have the full support of her countrymen. While speaking with ONE Championship, Miura said:&quot;Having a world title match prepared for me on a Japan card—I truly feel this is a big opportunity. I will seize it without fail.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Tribe Tokyo MMA product's gratitude for the opportunity showcases her professional appreciation for reaching the pinnacle of her division after years of dedicated preparation.Miura entered the world title picture in the atomweight division off a string of impressive results. After securing one final win at strawweight against China's Meng Bo, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu wizard took her submission-hunting game to the atomweight division, where she has been unstoppable thus far.Along the way, 'Zombie' bagged a unanimous decision win over Itsuki Hirata and captured three submission finishes in succession against Macarena Aragon, Ritu Phogat, and Juliana Otalora to book a ticket at the reigning queen of the weight bracket.The Japanese veteran's promise to capitalize on this opportunity adds emotional stakes to her encounter with the defending Filipino champion.With the support of her home crowd and the motivation of fighting for her country's pride, Miura appears ready to fulfill her championship destiny at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, November 16. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDenice Zamboanga is stoked to fend off Ayaka Miura's challenge in TokyoDenice Zamboanga is equally thrilled to put her 26 pounds of gold on the line inside the Japanese capital city on November 16.During a separate interview for the promotion, she said:&quot;Thank you to ONE Championship for this opportunity. I believe God's timing is always perfect, and I'm honored to defend this belt against Ayaka Miura in Japan.&quot;Could the Filipino warrior kick-start her tenure with a win, or will Miura have her number when they collide on ONE's star-studded return to Japan?