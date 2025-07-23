Fans beyond hyped for Superbon-Masaaki Noiri ONE 173 headliner after intense staredown in Bangkok

Reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon of Thailand and interim featherweight kickboxing titleholder Masaaki Noiri of Japan are on a collision course to determine the rightful ruler of their division.The pair recently faced off at ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video, and fans went absolutely nuts.Check out the intense staredown in Bangkok in the link below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNeedless to say, fans are absolutely amped for this colossal showdown between kickboxing's finest.While both fighters have their own rabid fanbases, the comments section in this Instagram post was split down the middle.User ericrecano wrote:&quot;Both fighters are awesome but I’m pulling for Superbon in this one!&quot;User ucop_santos wrote:&quot;Love @superbon_banchamek but Noiri is strong. Vote for @noiri.masaaki . 🔥🔥🙌&quot;User shamonarushima wrote:&quot;Team 🔵🇯🇵 Noiri And New ! 👑&quot;User shakir_fisal wrote:&quot;easy win for SUPERbon🔥🔥🔥&quot;User stefan_masda wrote:&quot;Noiri sleeps him&quot;User emi.mdx wrote:&quot;Superbon Will get knock out again🔥&quot;Needless to say, fans simply cannot wait for these two to trade leather on the grandest stage in the world's largest martial arts organization.It all comes to a head this November.Superbon and Masaaki Noiri to unify featherweight kickboxing gold at ONE 173 in TokyoFans can expect an incredible war of attrition when veteran meets veteran as reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon of Thailand and interim titleholder Masaaki Noiri of Japan trade strikes in the Circle.They tango in the main event of ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will broadcast live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, Nov. 16.Fans in North America can check out ONE Championship's official website for more information on how to watch.Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest on the upcoming ONE 173 event in Tokyo.