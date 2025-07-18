“I will beat you up in Japan” - Superbon fired up to dismantle hometown bet Masaaki Noiri at ONE 173

Reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon of Thailand has issued a menacing warning to former K-1 champion Masaaki Noiri of Japan ahead of their highly anticipated clash at ONE 173 later this year.The 34-year-old Thai kickboxing icon is preparing to face Noiri on the latter's home turf in Tokyo this November. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThat being said, Superbon's confidence remains sky-high despite getting ready to head into hostile enemy territory.Speaking to veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin in a recent interview, Superbon fired shots at his Japanese adversary.The 34-year-old said:&quot;I'm the best. I will be the best, and I will beat you up in Japan. Anywhere, anywhere. I've fought in the cage before. For me, the cage does not change anything.&quot;Superbon is beaming with confidence heading into this highly anticipated war, but so is Noiri. Needless to say, fans can't wait to see these two go to war for the right to occupy the division's throne unopposed.We won't have to wait too much longer for this fight to go down, and ONE 173 is certainly shaping up to be another record-breaking evening of martial arts.Superbon and Masaaki Noiri trade leather at Ariake Arena in Tokyo at ONE 173Featherweight kickboxing kingpin Superbon of Thailand and interim titleholder Masaaki Noiri of Japan are set to unify the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.The two lock horns in the main event of ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will broadcast live in Asia primetime from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, November 16.Fans in North America can visit ONE Championship's official website for more information on how to watch the show, or visit watch.onefc.com for all the details.Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest on this blockbuster matchup.