"It's not going to affect me" - Superbon says it won't be an issue fighting Masaaki Noiri in enemy territory at ONE 173

The ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, Superbon, has dismissed concerns about competing in hostile territory when he faces interim king Masaaki Noiri at ONE 173 inside the Ariake Arena on November 16.

He cites his extensive international experience and his global fandom should help him perform to the best of his abilities, regardless of crowd allegiance during their hotly anticipated world title unification clash. Superbon told Nick Atkin when asked about the potential pressure of fighting in Japan. When asked about the potential pressure of fighting in Japan, Superbon told Nick Atkin:

"It's not going to affect me or anything. I love the fans, and every time I fight around the world, like I fought in Europe, China, and everywhere, you can hear the cheers."

The 34-year-old returns to "The Land of the Rising Sun" to strengthen his position atop the weight bracket. The Thai has only suffered one loss in the division, against the former kingpin Chingiz Allazov.

Otherwise, he's gone a perfect five from five in kickboxing, with triumphs over multi-time world champions Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Giorgio Petrosyan, Marat Grigorian, and Tayfun Ozcan.

His showdown alongside Noiri will headline ONE 173 on Sunday, November 16.

Before they meet, an exciting ONE heavyweight MMA world championship war between 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane and Anatoly Malykhin unfolds inside the Ariake Arena.

Watch his full interview with Nick Atkin here:

Superbon in pursuit of two-sport dominance

Superbon is still lobbying for a third meeting against ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai, whom he lost twice in the past couple of years.

He told members of the media at the official ONE 173 press conference:

"I think this fight is going to prove once again that I am a top player. I feel that as the champion, it’s really important for me to win this fight. And then I want to go back to the rematch [against Tawanchai]. So I cannot lose this fight for sure."

Before any talks about him continuing his two-sport dream, the Thai maestro must have his radar fully locked on his pivotal assignment against Noiri in Japan.

