"There are not many people I lose to that I cannot beat" - Superbon confident he will pull one back vs. Tawanchai

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon has fallen short in each of his two matches to date against his Muay Thai counterpart Tawanchai PK Saenchai. He, however, is confident of finally breaking through in a possible trilogy match, which he wants to continue to be played in the "art of eight limbs."

Ad

The 34-year-old Thai superstar spoke about in an interview with combat sports journalist Nick Atkin of The Bangkok Post, highlighting that beating Tawanchai remains an ongoing goal for him.

Superbon said:

"The plan is [I want a trilogy with Tawanchai] because I lost two times to him. The point is, there are not many people I lose to that I cannot beat. So, he will be the plan in my future anyway. I’m gonna put myself up to that point to beat anyone in featherweight."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He went to say that if he was to choose, he wants the trilogy to remain in Tawanchai's lane of Muay Thai, saying:

"If I could choose, I’m gonna choose Muay Thai. But whatever it is, Muay Thai or kickboxing, I’m going to fight."

Watch the full interview below:

Ad

Superbon first took on Tawanchai in December 2023 as he vied for the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym standout's featherweight Muay Thai belt. The two had it competitive in their five-round title clash but Tawanchai went on to win by majority decision.

They run it back in January this year, still for Tawanchai's world title. While Superbon had a better understanding of the game of his opponent, he saw the match came to an early end when he was knocked down three times in the second round and lost by TKO.

Ad

Superbon defends ONE featherweight kickboxing belt at ONE 173

While he waits for another crack at Tawanchai, Superbon will first defend his lane when he returns to action later this year.

The ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion is scheduled for a defense of his gold in a unification match against the division's interim champion Masaaki Noiri at ONE 173 on Nov. 16. It will serve as the headlining contest of the event happening at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Ad

Ad

It will be the first defense of Superbon after being elevated to undisputed featherweight kickboxing king from interim champion earlier this year.

Out to cut his reign is Noiri, who became interim champion with a second-round knockout victory over Tawanchai in his last match in March.

ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri will mark the second event of ONE Championship in Japan this year. For more information on the marquee show, check this link.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.