"I will beat the best" - Masaaki Noiri confident he'll topple Superbon at ONE 173 in Tokyo

Masaaki Noiri is brimming with confidence ahead of his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title unification bout with Superbon in the main event of ONE 173.Emanating live from the historic Ariake Arena in Tokyo on Sunday, November 16, the interim champ looks to trade his interim crown for undisputed gold.The Vasileus team's star was in attendance at ONE Friday Fights 116 inside the Lumpinee Stadium to corner his teammate, Yuki Yoza, for his clash against Superbon's close friend, Petchtanong Petchfergus, at last week's ONE Friday Fights 116. Shortly after the pair's three-round scrap, where Yoza claimed his second successive win in the promotion, Noiri and Superbon shared an intense faceoff inside the hallowed ring of the Mecca of Muay Thai. While speaking with Achielleus Ralli during a short exchange after their stare-down in Bangkok, Masaaki Nori said:&quot;I'm going to fight the best in the world, Superbon. I have a belt, but this is the interim champion belt.&quot;He further added:&quot;So, I will beat the best, Superbon, and I will be the official world champion of this division.&quot;The interim champion earned his shot at unification gold through two impressive victories on the global stage of ONE Championship.After being gunned down in back-to-back matchups against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and Liu Mengyang, the 32-year-old earned his maiden win in the promotion with a blockbuster leg kick KO of Shakir Al-Tekreeti at ONE 170 in January.Then, at ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena, the former two-division K-1 champion registered an upset of the year candidate against ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai.Noiri finished the Thai near the two-minute mark of the third round to become the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion. Masaaki Noiri pumped for Superbon fight at ONE 173The 32-year-old Japanese veteran understands that victory over the Thai legend would not only unify the titles but also cement his legacy as the division's undisputed king in front of his home crowd.During the event's official press conference last month, Masaaki Noiri admitted that the prospect of facing someone of Superbon's quality has got him dialed up to the nines. During the presser in Tokyo last month, Noiri said:&quot;I'm very excited. I was very excited when I was fighting Tawanchai, even during the match.&quot; The fact that I will be fighting against Superbon will be more exciting.&quot;ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri emanates live from the Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.