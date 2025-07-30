“I’ll get what I left behind” - Ayaka Miura determined to take home atomweight crown in second title opportunity

The second-ranked atomweight MMA contender, Ayaka Miura's first world title opportunity in ONE Championship didn't go to plan, but she's out to reverse her fortunes this time around.The Tokyo-based fighter has earned another crack at gold off a run of impressive triumphs. She squares off against Denice Zamboanga for the latter's ONE women's atomweight MMA world title in one of several exciting scraps lined up for the promotion's star-studded show, ONE 173, inside the Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16. Highlighting her defeat to Xiong Jing Nan at Straw-weight, Ayaka Miura said:&quot;I wasn’t able to get the strawweight title before, but this time, I’ll get what I left behind.&quot;She further added:&quot;I’ll prove the strength of Japanese fighters by winning the belt on home soil.&quot;The Japanese athlete, nicknamed 'Zombie,' went the full five rounds with the ONE women's strawweight MMA world champion at ONE: Heavy Hitters in January 2022.Despite her best attempt to penalize the Chinese megastar, Miura fell short on the judges' scorecards as Xiong outclassed her in the striking department and nullified her grappling to come out victorious.The Tribe Tokyo MMA athlete has grown tenfold since that failed world title bid, and now she plans to make the most of her chance when she graces the Ariake Arena for her world title matchup against Zamboanga at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on November 16. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAyaka Miura on Denice Zamboanga clashAs she has learned from her first world title fight against Xiong, Ayaka Miura doesn't want to just impose her ground game skills in her upcoming battle against Zamboanga.Instead, 'Zombie' is ready to hold her own even in the striking department—an area that she senses needs improvement to stand a better chance at victory over &quot;The Land of the Rising Sun.&quot; After the fight was confirmed for ONE Championship's return to Japan, Miura told the promotion:&quot;Whether it's on the feet or on the ground—even if the fight gets messy—I'll do whatever it takes to win.&quot;Head over to watch.onefc.com for more info on ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.