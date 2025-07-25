  • home icon
Ayaka Miura willing to win at any cost necessary: "Even if the fight gets messy"

By James De Rozario
Published Jul 25, 2025 16:16 GMT
(Pictured) Japanese MMA star Ayaka Miura. [Image courtesy from ONE Championship]
(Pictured) Japanese MMA star Ayaka Miura. [Image courtesy from ONE Championship]

Second-ranked atomweight MMA contender Ayaka Miura is prepared to embrace chaos in her pursuit of championship gold when she faces Denice Zamboanga at ONE 173 in Tokyo on Sunday, November 16.

The 34-year-old Japanese martial artist will challenge the defending champion for the ONE women's atomweight MMA world title inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena, where she's determined to claim her first piece of championship hardware in her decade-long journey in the all-encompassing discipline.

"Whether it's on the feet or on the ground—even if the fight gets messy—I'll do whatever it takes to win," Ayaka Miura told ONE Championship after the bout was confirmed for the promotion's return to Japan.
'Zombie's' willingness to fight in any scenario demonstrates the kind of championship mentality that has carried her through an impressive five-fight winning streak.

Miura's recent stretch of victories includes submission victories over Julianao Otalora, Ritu Phogat, Macarena Aragon, Itsuki Hirata, and Meng Bo.

Her declaration that she'll embrace messy exchanges suggests the Japanese challenger understands that title fights often require fighters to step outside their comfort zones.

As such, the Tribe Tokyo MMA product's tactical flexibility could prove crucial against Zamboanga, who has shown excellent defensive skills throughout her tenure on the global stage.

Ayaka Miura's willingness to engage in rough-and-tumble exchanges could force Zamboanga out of her preferred rhythm, potentially creating opportunities for the challenger to capitalize.

With her home crowd support and championship aspirations driving her preparation, Miura appears ready to leave everything in the Circle during their highly anticipated title clash at ONE 173 in Tokyo, Japan.

Ayaka Miura believes it's her destiny to claim world title gold in Japan

The second-ranked atomweight MMA contender, in the same interview with the world's largest martial arts organization, admitted the chance to fight for Zamboanga's gold in front of her fans is a special occasion.

As such, the fighter nicknamed 'Zombie' is ready to go all-out to realize her dream when ONE 173 unfolds inside the Ariake Arena in Japan.

"I believe there's meaning behind being given this opportunity. I will become the first Japanese woman to win a ONE Championship belt, and I’ll do it right here in Japan," the 34-year-old continued.

For more information on ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, head over to watch.onefc.com.

