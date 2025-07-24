Ayaka Miura thrilled for chance to become first Japanese ONE world champ: “I’ll do it right here in Japan”

Second-ranked ONE Championship women's atomweight MMA contender and former ONE world title challenger 'Zombie' Ayaka Miura of Japan is ready to make history. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMiura has booked her slot opposite reigning and undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines later this year, and she has the opportunity to become the first-ever female Japanese MMA world champion from a major organization.Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Miura relished the opportunity, and vowed to capture the gold in front of her hometown fans.'Zombie' told the world's largest martial arts organization:&quot;I believe there's meaning behind being given this opportunity. I will become the first Japanese woman to win a ONE Championship belt, and I’ll do it right here in Japan.&quot;Miura is fresh off another impressive first-round submission victory over Juliana Otalora at ONE Friday Fights 116 last week, using her signature 'Ayaka Lock' to force the tap.The 34-year-old extended her winning streak to five straight, which includes four first-round submission victories.Needless to say, 'Zombie' has finally earned her second shot at the coveted ONE world title, and she has no plans on squandering this opportunity.Ayaka Miura battles Denice Zamboanga for undisputed atomweight throne at ONE 173Japanese standout 'Zombie' Ayaka Miura is all set for her showdown with the Philippines' 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga scheduled for later this year.The two go to war for the undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world title at the upcoming ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri card.The event goes down live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, Nov. 16, and features a stacked card filled with world title matchups.Fans in North America can visit ONE Championship's official website for more information on how to watch.Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news on Denice Zamboanga vs. Ayaka Miura.