  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Ayaka Miura thrilled for chance to become first Japanese ONE world champ: “I’ll do it right here in Japan”

Ayaka Miura thrilled for chance to become first Japanese ONE world champ: “I’ll do it right here in Japan”

By Atilano Diaz
Published Jul 24, 2025 04:18 GMT
Denice Zamboanga and Ayaka Miura (Image by ONE Championship)
Denice Zamboanga and Ayaka Miura [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Second-ranked ONE Championship women's atomweight MMA contender and former ONE world title challenger 'Zombie' Ayaka Miura of Japan is ready to make history.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Miura has booked her slot opposite reigning and undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines later this year, and she has the opportunity to become the first-ever female Japanese MMA world champion from a major organization.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Miura relished the opportunity, and vowed to capture the gold in front of her hometown fans.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'Zombie' told the world's largest martial arts organization:

Ad
"I believe there's meaning behind being given this opportunity. I will become the first Japanese woman to win a ONE Championship belt, and I’ll do it right here in Japan."

Miura is fresh off another impressive first-round submission victory over Juliana Otalora at ONE Friday Fights 116 last week, using her signature 'Ayaka Lock' to force the tap.

The 34-year-old extended her winning streak to five straight, which includes four first-round submission victories.

Ad

Needless to say, 'Zombie' has finally earned her second shot at the coveted ONE world title, and she has no plans on squandering this opportunity.

Ayaka Miura battles Denice Zamboanga for undisputed atomweight throne at ONE 173

Japanese standout 'Zombie' Ayaka Miura is all set for her showdown with the Philippines' 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga scheduled for later this year.

The two go to war for the undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world title at the upcoming ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri card.

Ad

The event goes down live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, Nov. 16, and features a stacked card filled with world title matchups.

Fans in North America can visit ONE Championship's official website for more information on how to watch.

Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news on Denice Zamboanga vs. Ayaka Miura.

About the author
Atilano Diaz

Atilano Diaz

Atilano Diaz is an experienced combat sports journalist, having covered both boxing and mixed martial arts for over a decade.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Aziel Karthak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications