"Especially grateful" - Ayaka Miura relishes world title shot at ONE 173 in Tokyo

By James De Rozario
Published Jul 23, 2025 04:09 GMT
(From left) Ayaka Miura and Denice Zamboanga. [Images courtesy: ONE Championship]

Ayaka Miura couldn't contain her excitement after learning she'll challenge for world championship gold on home soil at ONE 173 in Tokyo on Sunday, Nov. 16.

The 34-year-old ground game wizard has earned her shot at ONE atomweight MMA world champion Denice Zamboanga following her fifth successive win at ONE Friday Fights 116.

Once again, the Japanese warrior's hallmark "Ayaka Lock" allowed her to get the job done, this time seeing off Colombian promotional newcomer Juliana Otalora inside the very first round.

"I'm truly happy to be able to fight in a world title match here in Japan, where I was born and raised—and especially grateful for the surprise announcement from CEO Chatri [Sityodtong]," Ayaka Miura told ONE Championship shortly after the announcement earlier today.

The No.2-ranked atomweight MMA contender's emotional response reflects the significance of competing for championship gold inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena, where she'll have the support of her home crowd.

'Zombie's' journey to this moment has been defined by consistent improvement and professional dedication, qualities that have made her one of the most promising prospects in the stacked women's division.

Now, the veteran finds herself one win away from a career-defining moment, and she seems ready to leave it all in the ring come ONE 173 later this year.

Ayaka Miura motivated to improve despite bagging fifth straight win

Ayaka Miura's hunger for improvement is right up there.

Despite making quick work of Otalora inside the Mecca of Muay Thai last week, the Japanese martial artist believes that there are areas of her game that could be improved.

"Of course, I won today, but I have a lot of homework to do. I have to look back on what I have to practice more just to have a good fight in the future," she told Achilleus Ralli during her in-ring interview.
Fight fans who missed her first-round submission finish at ONE Friday Fights 116 can watch the full event replay here:

