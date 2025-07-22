Denice Zamboanga-Ayaka Miura atomweight MMA world title tiff joins loaded ONE 173 in Japan on November 16

The ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion, Denice Zamboanga, will make her first world title defense against hometown hero Ayaka Miura at ONE 173.Their world championship showdown will join the promotion's hotly anticipated return to Japan inside the iconic Ariake Arena in Tokyo on Sunday, November 16. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEarlier this month, 'The Menace'–The Philippines' first-ever female MMA world champion told the promotion that she wants in on a chance to compete on the iconic card.The matchmakers of ONE Championship have answered her prayers, and she'll be ready to kick-start a new chapter in her career.Denice Zamboanga originally earned the interim crown by finishing Alyona Rassohyna via round-two TKO at ONE Fight Night 27 in January.She was then scheduled to unify the 26 pounds of gold against three-sport superstar Stamp Fairtex in August, but the Thai's return was postponed because of ongoing rehabilitation of her injured knee.As a result, the Fairtex Training Center affiliate relinquished her gold, allowing Denice Zamboanga the chance to be recognized as the undisputed atomweight MMA queen.The T-Rex Mixed Martial Arts representative has won seven fights under the ONE Championship spotlight. Her only defeat came at the hands of No.3-ranked contender Ham Seo Hee. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOverall, Zamboanga is 12-2 in her career, and heads into this pivotal showdown on a four-match winning run.Her mettle will be tested to the fullest against the in-form, No.2-ranked Miura.The Tribe Tokyo MMA fighter booked her ticket at Zamboanga's gold off five back-to-back wins, capped by another first-round submission of Juliana Otalora at ONE Friday Fights 116 on July 18.Miura's ground game acumen and her trademark &quot;Ayaka Lock&quot; will be her key to victory in this contest. That said, Zamboanga's work on the canvas is right up there with the most elite in the division.Fans are in for an absolute barnburner when they cross paths at ONE 173 in Tokyo.Will Denice Zamboanga start her reign on a winning note, or could Miura treat her hometown fans to another vintage performance and become the new atomweight MMA world champion? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDenice Zamboanga vs. Ayaka Miura and other title fights confirmed for ONE 173Besides Denice Zamboanga and Ayaka Miura's atomweight MMA world title battle, ONE Championship has confirmed three additional five-round scraps for its blockbuster return to &quot;The Land of the Rising Sun.&quot;In the main event, divisional king Superbon and interim champ Masaaki Noiri clash to determine the undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.Just before they trade leather, 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane puts his ONE heavyweight MMA world title on the line in a rematch against two-division MMA king Anatoly Malykhin.Last but not least, Joshua Pacio aims to become a double champ when he squares off against Yuya Wakamatsu for his ONE flyweight MMA world championship. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMore exciting bouts will be added to ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA or head over to onefc.com for any breaking news.